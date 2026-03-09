Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: An Intense Political Showdown

As the nomination withdrawal deadline passed for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, a political battle is brewing. BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent Satish Nandal are locking horns for the state's two vacant seats.

The political atmosphere is tense, with BJP and Congress strategizing in closed-door meetings in Chandigarh and Panchkula. Haryana BJP's Mohan Lal Badoli announced that his party's spare votes would favor Nandal, hinting at a strategic alliance. Congress remains confident of victory, asserting its 37-member assembly strength would secure a seat.

Speculation swirls around possible cross-voting, which could alter the outcome. Scheduled for March 16, from 9 am to 4 pm, the votes will be counted by evening. As the political clock ticks, all eyes are on how this contest unfolds.

