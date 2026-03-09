Haryana Rajya Sabha Elections 2023: An Intense Political Showdown
With the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections approaching in Haryana, the political landscape is heating up. Key players include Sanjay Bhatia of the BJP, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent Satish Nandal. A close contest is anticipated as political parties rally support to secure seats amid speculation of cross-voting.
As the nomination withdrawal deadline passed for the Haryana Rajya Sabha elections, a political battle is brewing. BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, and Independent Satish Nandal are locking horns for the state's two vacant seats.
The political atmosphere is tense, with BJP and Congress strategizing in closed-door meetings in Chandigarh and Panchkula. Haryana BJP's Mohan Lal Badoli announced that his party's spare votes would favor Nandal, hinting at a strategic alliance. Congress remains confident of victory, asserting its 37-member assembly strength would secure a seat.
Speculation swirls around possible cross-voting, which could alter the outcome. Scheduled for March 16, from 9 am to 4 pm, the votes will be counted by evening. As the political clock ticks, all eyes are on how this contest unfolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
