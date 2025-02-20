Chilli Price Plunge Sparks Political Clash in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reassures farmers over falling chilli prices due to reduced global demand. Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes Naidu for alleged inaction. Naidu seeks central intervention, while Reddy urges state-level solutions, accusing Naidu of political distractions.
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged calm among chilli farmers amid recent price drops, pointing to reduced global demand. Naidu confirmed addressing the issue with the Union Agriculture Minister, urging central intervention to support farmers affected by the downturn.
Disputes have arisen as YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes Naidu for neglecting the farmers' plight, insisting on immediate state action rather than Central reliance. Reddy argued that farmers are incurring significant losses, with production costs rising and prices plummeting.
Amidst the contentious political backdrop, accusations of negligence and political maneuvering have surfaced, adding pressure on Naidu's administration to address the economic challenges facing chilli growers in Andhra Pradesh effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
