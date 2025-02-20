Journalist Mohamed Boughalleb's Release Sparks Hope in Tunisia

Mohamed Boughalleb, a prominent Tunisian journalist known for his critical stance against President Kais Saied, was released by a judge on Thursday. This development was confirmed by his lawyer and is seen by the opposition as a potential step towards the release of other imprisoned opposition and media figures.

The release occurred just days after the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Tunisia to halt the arrests and arbitrary detentions of human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, and politicians. Despite Boughalleb's release, several top opposition figures, such as Abir Moussi and Rached Ghannouchi, continue to languish in prison.

Boughalleb had been incarcerated since last year on charges of insulting a public official, an accusation widely seen as an attempt to silence journalistic voices. Since Tunisia's 2011 revolution, press freedom has made significant strides. However, critics argue that under Saied's administration, these hard-earned liberties are now under severe threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)