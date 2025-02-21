The United Kingdom accused Russia on Thursday of plans to interfere in upcoming elections in the Central African Republic (CAR), a country rich in gold and diamonds. Simultaneously, the United States alleged Moscow's interest in exploiting these resources.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, dismissed these claims, accusing the US and UK of trying to tarnish Russia's image. CAR has been embroiled in conflict since 2013, marked by Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenaries pledging to restore peace.

UN special envoy for CAR, Valentine Rugwabiza, noted the elections as pivotal for governance and peace. UK deputy UN ambassador James Kariuki alleged Russian proxies plan to disrupt these elections, complicating efforts for inclusive democracy and UN-backed mandates.

