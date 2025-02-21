Tensions Flare as Russia Accused of Election Interference in CAR
The UK accused Russia of election interference in the Central African Republic (CAR), alongside US allegations about resource theft. The CAR has seen conflict since 2013, with the Kremlin-backed Wagner group active. Upcoming elections are seen as crucial for governance, amidst concerns about Russia's influence and proxy activities.
The United Kingdom accused Russia on Thursday of plans to interfere in upcoming elections in the Central African Republic (CAR), a country rich in gold and diamonds. Simultaneously, the United States alleged Moscow's interest in exploiting these resources.
Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Anna Evstigneeva, dismissed these claims, accusing the US and UK of trying to tarnish Russia's image. CAR has been embroiled in conflict since 2013, marked by Kremlin-backed Wagner mercenaries pledging to restore peace.
UN special envoy for CAR, Valentine Rugwabiza, noted the elections as pivotal for governance and peace. UK deputy UN ambassador James Kariuki alleged Russian proxies plan to disrupt these elections, complicating efforts for inclusive democracy and UN-backed mandates.
