Political Parallels: Sanjay Raut Compares Sharad Pawar to Maratha Legend

Sanjay Raut compares veteran politician Sharad Pawar to the Maratha general Mahadji Shinde. Raut, speaking at a book release event, emphasized Pawar's influence in Maharashtra and the national capital. He praised Pawar despite past controversies involving the Deputy Chief Minister and commented on the transient nature of power in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 08:38 IST
Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), recently drew an intriguing parallel between Sharad Pawar, the NCP (SP) chief, and the legendary Maratha general Mahadji Shinde, who once conquered Delhi in the 18th century.

Raut's remarks came during a book release event where he shared the stage with Pawar. He lauded Pawar's enduring political clout and likened him to a figure that holds sway over Maharashtra's prospects in Delhi, despite any recent political altercations.

Raut highlighted the fleeting nature of political power in Delhi, suggesting that those in power today will inevitably depart. His comments reflect the strategic dynamics of Indian politics and its historical parallels, underscoring betrayal and conspiracy as inherent to Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

