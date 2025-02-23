Left Menu

Tensions Rise in AIADMK: Palaniswami Shuts Door on Panneerselvam

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami dismisses the return of expelled leader O Panneerselvam, amid political tensions within the party. In addressing party members, Palaniswami suggests that former chief minister Panneerselvam's proposed return is not possible. He insists loyalty within the party is paramount.

  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has indicated that the party is unlikely to accept back expelled leader O Panneerselvam, just days after Panneerselvam expressed willingness to rejoin.

Addressing party members ahead of late leader J Jayalalithaa's 77th birth anniversary, Palaniswami questioned the possibility of co-existence between those he deemed loyal and those he considered traitors. His comments are perceived as a firm stance against welcoming Panneerselvam back.

Recently, Panneerselvam had reached out, advocating for party unity and suggesting an elected general secretary role. However, Palaniswami emphasized the party's dissatisfaction with the current Tamil Nadu government, expressing AIADMK's readiness to regain power in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

