Congress Gears Up for Gujarat Showdown: AICC Session to Challenge BJP Policies

The Congress party announced its AICC session in Ahmedabad, aimed at addressing challenges posed by BJP's policies and attacks on the Constitution. The session will include key leaders, focus on future strategies, and launch a national campaign in honor of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:37 IST
The Indian National Congress is gearing up for a pivotal AICC session scheduled on April 8 and 9 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The session is set to address the challenges posed by the ruling BJP's policies, deemed 'anti-people,' and its alleged assaults on the core values of the Constitution.

K C Venugopal, Congress general secretary in charge of the organization, emphasized the significance of the session as a platform for crucial discussions and a reaffirmation of the party's commitment to providing a robust alternative for the nation. The gathering of AICC delegates will seek to map out a comprehensive future strategy.

The meetings will be presided over by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by major figures, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, reaffirming their shared commitment to grassroots strengthening and nationwide outreach. A future campaign, 'Samvidhan Bachao Rashtriya Padayatra,' is poised to promote constitutional values extensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

