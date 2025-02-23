Delhi's Political Clash: Gupta's Promise Amid Fiscal Allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the previous AAP government for leaving a financially depleted exchequer, promising the continuation of a Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women with careful planning.

Former Chief Minister Atishi responded, highlighting the monetary growth during AAP's tenure and urged the new BJP government to focus on fulfilling electoral promises rather than finding excuses.

The BJP's recent electoral victory in Delhi, ending AAP's decade-long rule, has set the stage for the newly assembled 8th Delhi Assembly. The ongoing political discourse underscores a charged environment as stakeholders navigate through promises and fiscal challenges.

