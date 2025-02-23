Left Menu

Delhi's Political Clash: Gupta's Promise Amid Fiscal Allegations

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta accused the former AAP government of leaving an ‘empty exchequer’. She assured that the Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women would still be implemented. Former CM Atishi countered, highlighting AAP's strong fiscal legacy, urging BJP to fulfill promises instead of making excuses.

Updated: 23-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:28 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta criticized the previous AAP government for leaving a financially depleted exchequer, promising the continuation of a Rs 2,500 monthly scheme for women with careful planning.

Former Chief Minister Atishi responded, highlighting the monetary growth during AAP's tenure and urged the new BJP government to focus on fulfilling electoral promises rather than finding excuses.

The BJP's recent electoral victory in Delhi, ending AAP's decade-long rule, has set the stage for the newly assembled 8th Delhi Assembly. The ongoing political discourse underscores a charged environment as stakeholders navigate through promises and fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

