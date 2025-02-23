Germany's Conservatives Triumph: Merz Poised for Chancellorship Amid Rising Far-Right Influence

Germany's conservative CDU/CSU bloc emerged victorious in Sunday's national election, setting the stage for Friedrich Merz to become the next chancellor, according to exit polls. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) secured an unprecedented second-place finish, signaling a seismic shift in the country's political landscape.

Outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats faced a historic defeat, garnering only 16.5% of the vote, their lowest since World War II. As coalition discussions loom, Germany confronts deep-rooted divisions on issues like migration and economic policy, while tackling a precarious economic situation aggravated by external factors such as trade tensions with the U.S.

The daunting task of coalition formation complicates the political terrain, reflecting broader European concerns about stability in Germany — a critical player in the EU. Amid this backdrop, Merz's ascent represents a marked rightward shift for conservatives, hinting at transformative changes for a nation grappling with its collective future.

(With inputs from agencies.)