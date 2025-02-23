Merz's Victory: Scholz Acknowledges a Bitter Defeat

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly admitted defeat after the latest elections, conceding to his conservative rival Friedrich Merz. In a statement released on Sunday, Scholz described the outcome as a 'bitter election result' for the Social Democratic Party.

Addressing the media, Scholz acknowledged the electoral defeat, extending his congratulations to Merz for his success. This marks a significant shift in Germany's political landscape, highlighting the growing influence of the conservative movement.

The election outcome reflects changing voter dynamics and presents new challenges for Scholz's Social Democratic Party in the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)