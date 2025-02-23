Left Menu

Germany's Conservatives Win Big: Merz Set to Lead

Germany's opposition conservatives triumphed in the national election, paving the way for Friedrich Merz to become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany achieved its best-ever result. Coalition talks loom as leaders react to the startling shift in Germany's political landscape.

Updated: 23-02-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 23:42 IST
Germany's national election has concluded with a significant victory for the opposition conservative party, positioning Friedrich Merz as the potential next chancellor. This development marks a pivotal shift in the country's political dynamics.

The Alternative for Germany, a far-right party, secured its strongest result to date, coming in second, while leaders across parties expressed varied reactions. Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader, highlighted the victory and the immediate need to address national priorities.

As Germany prepares for the formation of the next government, coalition negotiations are anticipated. Notably, SPD leaders acknowledged a historic defeat, while Robert Habeck of the Greens emphasized the urgency of forming a new government swiftly and effectively.

