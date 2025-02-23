Germany's Conservatives Win Big: Merz Set to Lead

Germany's national election has concluded with a significant victory for the opposition conservative party, positioning Friedrich Merz as the potential next chancellor. This development marks a pivotal shift in the country's political dynamics.

The Alternative for Germany, a far-right party, secured its strongest result to date, coming in second, while leaders across parties expressed varied reactions. Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader, highlighted the victory and the immediate need to address national priorities.

As Germany prepares for the formation of the next government, coalition negotiations are anticipated. Notably, SPD leaders acknowledged a historic defeat, while Robert Habeck of the Greens emphasized the urgency of forming a new government swiftly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)