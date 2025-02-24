Unity Needed: Strong Europe After German Elections

In light of Germany's recent snap election, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called for a cohesive and robust European presence. Her statement comes after projections showed the far-right Alternative for Germany party doubled its share of the vote.

Baerbock, from the Green party, highlighted the importance of unity among democratic forces to counterbalance the rise of the AfD.

The minister stressed that collaboration between Europe's democratic parties is now more crucial than ever to maintain stability and counter the unprecedented electoral gains by the far-right.

(With inputs from agencies.)