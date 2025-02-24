Massive Turnout in Beirut: Farewell to Hezbollah Leader

In an impressive demonstration of support, hundreds of thousands congregated in Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after his demise. Nasrallah, struck down in an Israeli airstrike, was a pivotal figure in the Iran-backed group.

The massive gathering, estimated by some at 1.4 million, underscored Hezbollah's enduring influence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. Despite recent military and political losses, the group showcased its resilience, as prominent international figures attended the funeral.

Amid escalating tension, Israeli warplanes flew over Beirut, echoing ongoing hostilities. Hezbollah's leadership vows continued resistance, emphasizing its capacity in both numbers and strength, while international and regional dynamics further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)