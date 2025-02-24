Left Menu

Massive Turnout in Beirut: Farewell to Hezbollah Leader

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah. The event showcased Hezbollah's influence despite setbacks from ongoing conflicts with Israel. Attendees included international figures and supporters from around the world. Despite challenges, Hezbollah's resilience remains evident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:54 IST
Massive Turnout in Beirut: Farewell to Hezbollah Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In an impressive demonstration of support, hundreds of thousands congregated in Beirut on Sunday for the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after his demise. Nasrallah, struck down in an Israeli airstrike, was a pivotal figure in the Iran-backed group.

The massive gathering, estimated by some at 1.4 million, underscored Hezbollah's enduring influence in Lebanon and the broader Middle East. Despite recent military and political losses, the group showcased its resilience, as prominent international figures attended the funeral.

Amid escalating tension, Israeli warplanes flew over Beirut, echoing ongoing hostilities. Hezbollah's leadership vows continued resistance, emphasizing its capacity in both numbers and strength, while international and regional dynamics further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025