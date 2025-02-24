Germany's conservative election victor, Friedrich Merz, has declared European unity as his foremost objective, essential for mitigating outside interference from nations like the United States and Russia. Speaking at an ARD and ZDF panel, Merz underscored the critical challenges lying ahead in German-American relations.

Expressing no illusions about the difficulties, Merz pointed to interventions by Washington as both dramatic and outrageous, comparable to actions witnessed from Moscow. His remarks come in light of significant U.S. involvement in German politics.

Merz's comments alluded to notable figures like Elon Musk, whose backing of Germany's far-right parties during the elections has sparked controversy and added complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

