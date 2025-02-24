Left Menu

Merz's Mission: A Unified Europe

Friedrich Merz, Germany's election winner, emphasizes European unity to counter U.S. and Russian interference. He highlights challenges in U.S. relations, comparing interventions from Washington to those from Moscow, referencing Elon Musk's support to Germany's far right.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 01:49 IST
Merz's Mission: A Unified Europe
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's conservative election victor, Friedrich Merz, has declared European unity as his foremost objective, essential for mitigating outside interference from nations like the United States and Russia. Speaking at an ARD and ZDF panel, Merz underscored the critical challenges lying ahead in German-American relations.

Expressing no illusions about the difficulties, Merz pointed to interventions by Washington as both dramatic and outrageous, comparable to actions witnessed from Moscow. His remarks come in light of significant U.S. involvement in German politics.

Merz's comments alluded to notable figures like Elon Musk, whose backing of Germany's far-right parties during the elections has sparked controversy and added complexity to the geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025