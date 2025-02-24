Political Tensions Rise: Shiv Sena UBT Vows to Oppose BJP Minister's Development Funds Stance
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut has criticized Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane for stating that opposition supporters won't get development funds. Raut asserts that power has gone to Rane's head and vows to teach him a lesson. The remarks have intensified political tensions in the Konkan region.
Vinayak Raut, a former Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, has strongly criticized Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane for his controversial remarks regarding development funds.
Raut claims that power has blinded Rane, challenging the minister's commitment to impartiality during his tenure.
The remarks have caused an uproar among opposition leaders, accentuating political tensions in the Konkan region.
