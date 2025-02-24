Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Rallies YSRCP Legislators for Battle Against Public Discontent

YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged party legislators to fight against N Chandrababu Naidu's government, citing grassroots discontent. He emphasized solidarity and efficiency while in opposition, and urged focus on public issues amid hopes for early elections. Reddy assured support and stressed the importance of engagement in a critical year.

  • India

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon his party's MLAs and MLCs to engage in an unwavering fight against the governance of N Chandrababu Naidu, citing widespread dissatisfaction among the public at the grassroots level. The former CM likened their political duty to a battlefield scenario, urging them to seek 'victory' by standing in unity with the affected citizens.

After the party's legislators walked out of Governor S. Abdul Nazeer's address, Reddy convened a meeting to reassure them of his unwavering support. He described this period as a chance to demonstrate their efficiency in opposition roles and advocated for engagement with community issues. "I assure you that I will stand by you," Reddy affirmed in a press release.

In a strategic move, the opposition from YSRCP announced that its MLAs would boycott Assembly sessions, enhancing their stance while MLCs would continue attending. Meanwhile, Reddy expressed optimism for early elections, underscoring the urgency of addressing public grievances effectively amidst the quick passage of time before the next political milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

