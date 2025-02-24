Border Tensions: NCP's Pawar Urges Calm Amid Bus Service Suspensions
Sharad Pawar, NCP leader, voiced concerns over the Maharashtra government suspending MSRTC bus services to Karnataka after incidences of violence. Pro-Kannada activists and Marathi-speaking communities clashed in border regions, heightening tensions. Pawar also commented on a political controversy involving the Mahadji Shinde award in Delhi.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday raised concerns over the Maharashtra government's decision to halt MSRTC bus services to Karnataka. This suspension came after an MSRTC vehicle was attacked and its driver assaulted by alleged pro-Kannada activists in Chitradurga.
The unrest also saw a Karnataka state transport bus conductor being allegedly beaten in Belagavi for not responding in Marathi. These events have escalated tensions in border areas, where a significant Marathi-speaking population resides, periodically seeking integration with Maharashtra, opposed by pro-Kannada groups.
Pawar, commenting on the political fallout of his recent actions, dismissed controversies linked to his presentation of the Mahadji Shinde award to Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde, stressing that focus on this was misplaced amidst broader felicitations.
