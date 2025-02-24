Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Allegations Fly Between Telangana Leaders

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses BJP and BRS of a covert agreement for the upcoming MLC elections. He alleges Union ministers are blocking state development projects. BJP's Kishan Reddy counters by saying Revanth Reddy's claims are baseless and politically motivated, fostering further tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are running high in Telangana politics as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses the BJP and the BRS of a clandestine understanding for the upcoming MLC elections set for February 27.

Reddy claims the BJP, particularly Union Coal Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, is hindering development projects proposed by the state government. He accuses Kishan Reddy of blocking permissions from the Centre, and alleges that deals have been made in exchange for support in the elections.

However, Kishan Reddy refutes these allegations, arguing that Revanth Reddy's accusations are politically driven, with the Congress leader fearing failure in the elections. The political drama unfolds with each party standing firm on its statements as the election date looms closer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

