US-Cambodia Military Relations: A Renewed Effort for Cooperation

The United States Army's top officer for the Asia-Pacific region made a strategic visit to Cambodia, marking a step toward mending ties between the two nations' militaries. This move comes amid existing tensions, as the U.S. has long been critical of Cambodia's political and human rights record.

General Ronald P. Clark's two-day visit is part of a broader effort to counter China's growing influence in the region. Concerns have been raised about China's use of a Cambodian naval base, which could facilitate its military reach from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

In talks with Cambodian military chief Gen. Mao Sophan, discussions encompassed a wide spectrum, including defense, trade, and culture. Both parties also considered reviving the Angkor Sentinel military exercises, paused since 2016. Cambodia expressed gratitude for U.S. aid in removing unexploded ordnance from past conflicts.

