Left Menu

US-Cambodia Military Relations: A Renewed Effort for Cooperation

The top US Army officer for the Asia-Pacific region visited Cambodia, seeking to mend ties with Cambodia's military. Amidst concerns over China's influence in Cambodia, discussions covered areas such as defense, trade, tourism, and potential military exercises. The US also appreciated Cambodia's UN peacekeeping contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 24-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 23:41 IST
US-Cambodia Military Relations: A Renewed Effort for Cooperation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States Army's top officer for the Asia-Pacific region made a strategic visit to Cambodia, marking a step toward mending ties between the two nations' militaries. This move comes amid existing tensions, as the U.S. has long been critical of Cambodia's political and human rights record.

General Ronald P. Clark's two-day visit is part of a broader effort to counter China's growing influence in the region. Concerns have been raised about China's use of a Cambodian naval base, which could facilitate its military reach from the South China Sea to the Indian Ocean.

In talks with Cambodian military chief Gen. Mao Sophan, discussions encompassed a wide spectrum, including defense, trade, and culture. Both parties also considered reviving the Angkor Sentinel military exercises, paused since 2016. Cambodia expressed gratitude for U.S. aid in removing unexploded ordnance from past conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025