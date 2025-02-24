Diplomatic Duel at the UN: US and Ukraine Clash Over Conflict Resolutions

In a developing diplomatic rift, the United States and Ukraine presented rival resolutions to the United Nations General Assembly, clashing over the narrative and solutions regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. This unfolded on the conflict's third anniversary as tensions rose within the international community.

The US resolution, which notably refrained from directly naming Russia's aggression, sought an end to the war without assigning blame, highlighting the Trump administration's nuanced diplomatic maneuvering. Meanwhile, the more direct European-backed Ukrainian resolution was approved, demanding the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces in alignment with the UN Charter.

This diplomatic struggle delineates a significant shift in global support for Ukraine, with the latest votes showing reduced backing compared to prior assemblies. As diplomatic maneuvers continue, the impact on Ukraine's international alliances and the broader geopolitical landscape remains closely watched.

(With inputs from agencies.)