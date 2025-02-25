Left Menu

Trump Reignites Keystone XL Pipeline Debate

Donald Trump expressed his support for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, a project aimed at carrying Canadian oil to U.S. refiners. Once blocked by activists and halted in 2021 by Joe Biden, Trump now urges its completion, sparking renewed environmental concerns.

Updated: 25-02-2025 06:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 06:44 IST
In a fresh call for action, Republican U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday advocated for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, a project that has been a focal point of environmental debates for years.

Originally proposed in 2008, the pipeline was designed to transport oil from Canada's Western tar sands to U.S. refiners. The project faced significant opposition from climate activists and was ultimately stalled in 2021 when Democratic President Joe Biden revoked a crucial permit, halting its progress.

In a recent social media post, Trump reaffirmed his stance, stating, "We want the Keystone XL Pipeline built," reigniting discussions about the environmental implications and economic benefits of the project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

