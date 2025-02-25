Left Menu

Punjab in Isolation: The Impact of Border Closures on Trade and Industry

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora emphasizes the urgent need to reopen the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, which have left Punjab isolated from the rest of the country, impacting trade and industry. Farmers protest for MSP guarantees, further complicating the situation, while industry faces cancellations.

On Tuesday, Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora highlighted the critical need to reopen the Shambhu and Khanauri border points, asserting that their closure has severely impacted Punjab's trade and industry.

During the Punjab Assembly session, Arora, also the state AAP president, expressed concern over the drastic effects on trade and industry, stressing that saving these sectors is vital for Punjab's survival. The protests, led by farmers seeking a legal Minimum Support Price (MSP), have persisted since last year, blocking the Shambhu-Ambala and Khanauri-Sangrur-Jind borders.

Arora called for the formation of a multi-party committee to negotiate with farmer leaders and find a resolution. Meanwhile, Congress MLA Pargat Singh highlighted the Haryana government's role in the closures, as Health Minister Balbir Singh criticized the Centre's stance against farmers heading to Delhi.

