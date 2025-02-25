Left Menu

Kerala Local Body Bypolls: A Victory for Both LDF and UDF

In the Kerala local body bypolls, the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF won 15 out of 30 wards, while the opposition Congress-led UDF secured 12. Independent candidates won the remaining three wards. Both LDF and UDF claimed the results validated their political stance, while the BJP-led NDA did not win any seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:44 IST
Kerala Local Body Bypolls: A Victory for Both LDF and UDF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M)-led ruling LDF in Kerala secured victories in 15 out of the 30 wards contested in the recent local body bypolls, as per the State Election Commission's figures. The opposition Congress-led UDF won 12 wards, while independent candidates claimed the remaining three wards.

Notably, the BJP-led NDA failed to secure any victories in these elections held across 13 districts. Both LDF and UDF hailed the results as positive evidence of their political strategies. The CPI(M) claimed that the victories reflected public support for LDF's social welfare initiatives and were against the opposition's alleged anti-development stance.

The UDF, on the other hand, cited an increase in their seats from 10 to 12 as indicative of a growing anti-incumbency sentiment. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan remarked that the results signal public dissatisfaction with the current government, described as marred by corruption and greed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025