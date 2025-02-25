Kerala Local Body Bypolls: A Victory for Both LDF and UDF

The CPI(M)-led ruling LDF in Kerala secured victories in 15 out of the 30 wards contested in the recent local body bypolls, as per the State Election Commission's figures. The opposition Congress-led UDF won 12 wards, while independent candidates claimed the remaining three wards.

Notably, the BJP-led NDA failed to secure any victories in these elections held across 13 districts. Both LDF and UDF hailed the results as positive evidence of their political strategies. The CPI(M) claimed that the victories reflected public support for LDF's social welfare initiatives and were against the opposition's alleged anti-development stance.

The UDF, on the other hand, cited an increase in their seats from 10 to 12 as indicative of a growing anti-incumbency sentiment. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan remarked that the results signal public dissatisfaction with the current government, described as marred by corruption and greed.

(With inputs from agencies.)