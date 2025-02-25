Left Menu

Senate Confirms Dan Driscoll as New Army Secretary

Dan Driscoll, a former soldier and Iraq War veteran, has been confirmed as the next Army Secretary. His confirmation focuses on modernizing the Army, addressing recruitment issues, and dealing with personnel decisions from the previous administration. Driscoll promises a culture intolerant of sexual assault within the military.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:39 IST
Senate Confirms Dan Driscoll as New Army Secretary
  • Country:
  • United States

The Senate confirmed Dan Driscoll as the new Army Secretary on Tuesday, with a 66-28 vote endorsing the former soldier and Iraq War veteran. Driscoll, originally from North Carolina, previously served as an adviser to Vice President JD Vance and has a background in the Army as a first lieutenant.

During his confirmation hearing, Driscoll emphasized his commitment to soldiers' needs, sharing a family legacy of military service. He pledged to steer the Army through recruitment challenges, program overhauls, and modernization of weapons systems while managing the impacts of controversial personnel cuts from the Trump administration.

Driscoll faced questions on his stance against sexual assault within the military and adherence to legal orders. Senators sought assurance on his commitment to reforming military culture and his willingness to oppose unlawful directives. Despite some opposition, Driscoll affirmed his support for lawful commands, securing his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025