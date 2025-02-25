Senate Confirms Dan Driscoll as New Army Secretary

The Senate confirmed Dan Driscoll as the new Army Secretary on Tuesday, with a 66-28 vote endorsing the former soldier and Iraq War veteran. Driscoll, originally from North Carolina, previously served as an adviser to Vice President JD Vance and has a background in the Army as a first lieutenant.

During his confirmation hearing, Driscoll emphasized his commitment to soldiers' needs, sharing a family legacy of military service. He pledged to steer the Army through recruitment challenges, program overhauls, and modernization of weapons systems while managing the impacts of controversial personnel cuts from the Trump administration.

Driscoll faced questions on his stance against sexual assault within the military and adherence to legal orders. Senators sought assurance on his commitment to reforming military culture and his willingness to oppose unlawful directives. Despite some opposition, Driscoll affirmed his support for lawful commands, securing his new role.

(With inputs from agencies.)