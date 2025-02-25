Musk's Federal Ultimatum: A Governmental Stir

Federal workers are facing growing uncertainty following a directive from Elon Musk requiring them to justify their job roles or face termination, in contrast to earlier guidance suggesting participation was voluntary.

This directive has intensified turmoil across government sectors, driving resignation and resistance, notably at the Department of Government Efficiency.

As Musk restructures with the backing of President Trump, the federal workforce braces for significant changes, sparking legal battles over his aggressive cost-cutting efforts.

