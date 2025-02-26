Vatican Vigil: Pope Francis Battles Double Pneumonia Amid Prayers and Pivotal Decisions

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, is critically stable for the fourth consecutive day, according to the Vatican. While the 88-year-old pontiff remains hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli hospital, he shows no additional respiratory crises, the Vatican announced on Tuesday.

During his prolonged hospital stay, Francis continues to engage in Vatican affairs. Discussions about sainthood cases proceeded with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and new appointments requiring his approval were announced. Despite the mild kidney insufficiency reported earlier, it poses no significant threat to his recovery.

Pilgrims and senior Church officials joined Cardinal Luis Tagle in prayers at St. Peter's Square, highlighting the community's support. Pope Francis' determination to fulfill his mission remains unwavering, even as he faces health challenges rooted in past lung conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)