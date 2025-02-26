Left Menu

DK Shivakumar Refutes Allegations: A Case of 'Planted Stories'

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has dismissed media claims of seeking an extension as Congress state president. He labeled the reports as false and highlighted similar rumors about his participation in Mahashivaratri celebrations. He emphasized his consistent visits to the Congress headquarters as a routine practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 18:46 IST
DK Shivakumar Refutes Allegations: A Case of 'Planted Stories'
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed media reports about his alleged efforts to extend his term as Congress state president, describing them as 'planted stories.'

He pointed to similar rumors regarding his visit to Coimbatore for Mahashivaratri celebrations, dismissing claims of political alignment shifts.

Shivakumar emphasized his regular visits to Congress headquarters in Delhi as a routine, underscoring his devotion to the party amid speculations about a potential future leadership change in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025