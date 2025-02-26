DK Shivakumar Refutes Allegations: A Case of 'Planted Stories'
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar has dismissed media claims of seeking an extension as Congress state president. He labeled the reports as false and highlighted similar rumors about his participation in Mahashivaratri celebrations. He emphasized his consistent visits to the Congress headquarters as a routine practice.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday dismissed media reports about his alleged efforts to extend his term as Congress state president, describing them as 'planted stories.'
He pointed to similar rumors regarding his visit to Coimbatore for Mahashivaratri celebrations, dismissing claims of political alignment shifts.
Shivakumar emphasized his regular visits to Congress headquarters in Delhi as a routine, underscoring his devotion to the party amid speculations about a potential future leadership change in Karnataka.
