Doubt Cast on Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting Amid Minerals Deal Uncertainty

A senior White House official expressed skepticism on Wednesday about inviting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. The hesitance stems from Zelenskiy's recent remarks that a critical minerals deal remains incomplete.

The official shared these concerns with Reuters, highlighting the illogical nature of an invitation if Zelenskiy believes the deal isn't finalized. 'If the Ukrainian leader says the deal isn't finalized, I don't see why an invitation would make sense,' the official stated.

This perspective underscores the expectation that Zelenskiy's visit would affirm a conclusive position on the minerals deal, which Zelenskiy himself has yet to publicly acknowledge.

