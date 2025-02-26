Doubt Cast on Zelenskiy-Trump Meeting Amid Minerals Deal Uncertainty
A White House official questioned the rationale of inviting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump due to unresolved issues concerning a minerals deal. Zelenskiy has indicated that the deal is not finalized, potentially undermining the purpose of such a meeting.
- Country:
- United States
A senior White House official expressed skepticism on Wednesday about inviting Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. The hesitance stems from Zelenskiy's recent remarks that a critical minerals deal remains incomplete.
The official shared these concerns with Reuters, highlighting the illogical nature of an invitation if Zelenskiy believes the deal isn't finalized. 'If the Ukrainian leader says the deal isn't finalized, I don't see why an invitation would make sense,' the official stated.
This perspective underscores the expectation that Zelenskiy's visit would affirm a conclusive position on the minerals deal, which Zelenskiy himself has yet to publicly acknowledge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- White House
- Ukraine
- mineral deal
- invitation
- skepticism
- finalized
- meeting
- official
ALSO READ
Genesis Invitational Relocates to Torrey Pines: A New Challenge for Golf Elites
Military's Open Invitation: Vaccine Holdouts Welcome Back
Kyiv and Washington's Critical Mineral Deal Talks
Thompson and Scheffler Shine as Leaders at Genesis Invitational
Zelenskyy Rejects US Mineral Deal Over Security Concerns