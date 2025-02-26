Left Menu

Elon Musk's Radical Government Overhaul: A Power Clash with Trump

Elon Musk, charged with restructuring the U.S. government, has sparked chaos with plans to dismiss federal workers. Despite not being a cabinet member, Musk significantly influences Trump’s administration. The initiative has led to mass resignations and tension between Musk, cabinet members, and federal employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:54 IST
Elon Musk's Radical Government Overhaul: A Power Clash with Trump
government

In a dramatic test of authority, Elon Musk's sweeping plans to reform U.S. federal employment are causing upheaval. Despite not holding a formal cabinet position, Musk's influence in Trump's administration is unprecedented as he demands all federal workers justify their roles or face dismissal.

Amid this turmoil, federal agencies are split in their response to Musk's email ultimatum, despite directives from the Office of Personnel Management that compliance is unnecessary. President Trump and some cabinet members appear to back Musk's initiative, while others resist.

The controversial restructuring has already seen mass resignations and significant job cuts, particularly affecting short-term employees. This aggressive downsizing prompts fears of deeper cuts targeting long-standing staff, exemplifying Musk's controversial drive to reshape government efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025