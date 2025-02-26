Elon Musk's Radical Government Overhaul: A Power Clash with Trump

In a dramatic test of authority, Elon Musk's sweeping plans to reform U.S. federal employment are causing upheaval. Despite not holding a formal cabinet position, Musk's influence in Trump's administration is unprecedented as he demands all federal workers justify their roles or face dismissal.

Amid this turmoil, federal agencies are split in their response to Musk's email ultimatum, despite directives from the Office of Personnel Management that compliance is unnecessary. President Trump and some cabinet members appear to back Musk's initiative, while others resist.

The controversial restructuring has already seen mass resignations and significant job cuts, particularly affecting short-term employees. This aggressive downsizing prompts fears of deeper cuts targeting long-standing staff, exemplifying Musk's controversial drive to reshape government efficiency.

