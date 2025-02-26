Left Menu

Congress Strategizes for Upcoming Assembly Elections in Kerala and Assam

The Congress party is set to hold strategic meetings with key leaders from Assam and Kerala to discuss organizational status and election preparations. Controversial internal dynamics, including Shashi Tharoor's perceived praise of the Kerala government, intensify the political landscape as the party seeks to challenge ruling entities in both states.

The Congress party is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam and Kerala by convening a series of meetings with senior leaders. Sources indicate that these sessions aim to assess the organizational readiness and strategize for the impending electoral contests scheduled for next March-April.

In Kerala, Congress is dealing with internal discord following a newspaper article by Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, which some leaders view as overly complimentary towards the ruling Left Democratic Front government's economic policies. This has sparked a political debate, with Tharoor asserting his presence in the upcoming state leadership meeting.

Meanwhile in Assam, Congress is confronting the Bharatiya Janata Party over corruption allegations, while defending MP Gaurav Gogoi against defamatory claims linking his spouse to foreign intelligence agencies. As Congress strengthens its opposition stance, sweeping changes by the party's national leadership are anticipated across both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

