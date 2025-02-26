Diplomatic Crossfire: New Zealand Navigates China's Military Exercises

In a diplomatic exchange in Beijing, New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters addressed concerns regarding China's limited warning ahead of live-fire military exercises conducted in waters between New Zealand and Australia. The exercises, which occurred last week, led to mid-air diversions of passenger flights between the two countries, with aircraft pilots reportedly receiving warnings from Chinese naval vessels during flight.

Following a meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Peters emphasized the depth of bilateral ties since 2008, noting that this incident represented a lapse in communication. Australia also expressed discontent, demanding an explanation from China's Wang Yi during a subsequent meeting in Johannesburg. The key issue revolves around the adequacy of notice given by military forces, with China's notification being criticized for falling short of the customary 12 to 24-hour advance warning.

The situation highlights the complexities of international relations, as China defended the compliance of its actions with international law, asserting no threat to aviation safety. Winston Peters, amid a multi-nation tour, reiterated the importance of the New Zealand-China relationship, describing it as significant yet intricate, as evidenced by recent developments concerning the Cook Islands' agreements with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)