Intelligence Shake-up: 100 Employees Fired Over Misuse of Secure Chat

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the termination of over 100 intelligence employees for using a secure chat system for explicit conversations. The misuse is called an 'egregious violation of trust.' Security clearances will be revoked, and diversity initiative leaders are also under scrutiny.

Updated: 26-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:30 IST
More than 100 employees within the intelligence community have been terminated after they reportedly used a secure government chat platform for sexually explicit conversations, Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence, revealed. In an interview with Fox News, Gabbard condemned the misuse as a critical breach of trust and professionalism.

Gabbard has issued a directive stating that those involved will have their security clearances revoked. The initial report about the firings was disclosed by conservative activist Chris Rufo through City Journal. A spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence later confirmed the directive, asking agencies to identify staff members participating in these chatrooms by the end of the week.

The office has also been scrutinizing employees associated with diversity programs from the Biden administration, although a federal judge is currently reviewing the legality of these potential terminations. The total number of impacted individuals remains undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

