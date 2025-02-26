UK Finance Chief Confident Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions

British Finance Minister Rachel Reeves expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding the strength of U.S.-UK trade relations, even as President Donald Trump raises concerns over barriers affecting U.S. exports. Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to address trade tariffs with Trump in an upcoming Washington meeting.

During a Group of 20 finance chiefs' meeting in South Africa, Reeves told Reuters that she believes trade and investment flows between the U.S. and UK could increase once again, noting the positive trends seen during Trump's previous term. Despite Trump's stance on European value-added taxes as barriers, Reeves asserted that the UK's tax decisions remain a domestic matter.

With trade between the U.S. and UK amounting to $317 billion in 2023, the U.S. remains Britain's largest single trade partner. However, a potential trade conflict could hinder economic recovery efforts in the UK. Reeves is set to reveal new economic forecasts on March 26, emphasizing the importance of aligning public services with fiscal rules, while maintaining a focus on strengthening international economic ties.

