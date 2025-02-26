Tech Titans Unite: Trump and Musk's Vision for Government

In a significant assembly, US President Donald Trump collaborated with billionaire Elon Musk, a key adviser leading efforts to reduce the federal government's size. Despite not being a Cabinet member, Musk's strategies are pivotal and appreciated by both Trump and the public.

During the meeting, Trump emphasized Musk's influential cost-cutting endeavors. He praised Musk's initiatives, stating that many Americans admire the drastic measures such as mass firings and budget cuts that Musk spearheads.

Musk, humorously self-described as 'tech support' for the government, played a vital role in the discussions. Acknowledging his impact, Trump encouraged feedback from Cabinet members on Musk's contributions, even light-heartedly suggesting their dissent might lead to dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)