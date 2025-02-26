Left Menu

Tech Titans Unite: Trump and Musk's Vision for Government

US President Donald Trump held a meeting with billionaire Elon Musk, who plays a significant role as a senior adviser. Musk's efforts in cost-cutting and government downsizing were central to the discussion. Despite being an outsider, his influence is widely acknowledged, reflecting his unique position in government affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Despite not being a Cabinet member, Musk's strategies are pivotal and appreciated by both Trump and the public.

During the meeting, Trump emphasized Musk's influential cost-cutting endeavors. He praised Musk's initiatives, stating that many Americans admire the drastic measures such as mass firings and budget cuts that Musk spearheads.

Musk, humorously self-described as 'tech support' for the government, played a vital role in the discussions. Acknowledging his impact, Trump encouraged feedback from Cabinet members on Musk's contributions, even light-heartedly suggesting their dissent might lead to dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

