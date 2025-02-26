Tech Titans Unite: Trump and Musk's Vision for Government
US President Donald Trump held a meeting with billionaire Elon Musk, who plays a significant role as a senior adviser. Musk's efforts in cost-cutting and government downsizing were central to the discussion. Despite being an outsider, his influence is widely acknowledged, reflecting his unique position in government affairs.
- Country:
- United States
During the meeting, Trump emphasized Musk's influential cost-cutting endeavors. He praised Musk's initiatives, stating that many Americans admire the drastic measures such as mass firings and budget cuts that Musk spearheads.
Musk, humorously self-described as 'tech support' for the government, played a vital role in the discussions. Acknowledging his impact, Trump encouraged feedback from Cabinet members on Musk's contributions, even light-heartedly suggesting their dissent might lead to dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
