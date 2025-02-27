Left Menu

Trump Reverses Chevron’s Venezuelan License Amid Electoral Disputes

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the reversal of Chevron's license to operate in Venezuela, criticizing President Nicolas Maduro's lack of electoral reforms and migrant returns. This decision marks a shift from Joe Biden's previous policy and could impact Venezuela's oil exports and economy significantly.

Updated: 27-02-2025 03:14 IST
Trump Reverses Chevron’s Venezuelan License Amid Electoral Disputes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is reversing Chevron's operating license in Venezuela, which was initially granted by his predecessor Joe Biden. This action criticizes President Nicolas Maduro for not delivering promised electoral reforms and for issues regarding migrant returns.

While Trump did not specifically mention Chevron, the license was unique to the U.S. company's operations in Venezuela's oil sector since November 26, 2022. Trump's move has been met with opposition from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who claimed U.S. sanctions contribute to migration from Venezuela.

The White House and State Department have not commented on the situation. Trump's decision marks a pivot from Biden's approach, potentially disrupting Venezuela's economic recovery and Chevron's oil operations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

