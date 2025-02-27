Trump Reverses Chevron’s Venezuelan License Amid Electoral Disputes

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is reversing Chevron's operating license in Venezuela, which was initially granted by his predecessor Joe Biden. This action criticizes President Nicolas Maduro for not delivering promised electoral reforms and for issues regarding migrant returns.

While Trump did not specifically mention Chevron, the license was unique to the U.S. company's operations in Venezuela's oil sector since November 26, 2022. Trump's move has been met with opposition from Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who claimed U.S. sanctions contribute to migration from Venezuela.

The White House and State Department have not commented on the situation. Trump's decision marks a pivot from Biden's approach, potentially disrupting Venezuela's economic recovery and Chevron's oil operations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)