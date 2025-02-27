EU Pledges Swift Response to US Tariff Threat
The European Commission has vowed to counter any unjustified U.S. tariffs after President Trump announced plans for a 25% tariff on EU imports. The Commission emphasized its commitment to protecting European businesses and sustaining trade relations with the U.S., highlighting the benefits of the EU market to American exporters.
The European Commission has declared its readiness to respond decisively to any unwarranted trade barriers from the United States. This statement follows President Donald Trump's indication that his administration would impose a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union.
A spokesperson for the Commission emphasized that the European Union would protect its businesses, workforce, and consumers from such tariffs, which they deem unjust. The EU aims to maintain a fair trading environment and warns against the use of tariffs to challenge legitimate policies.
Despite Trump's criticism of the EU's formation, the Commission pointed out the advantages the EU market offers U.S. industries, including profitable investments. The EU remains open to dialogue and cooperation, provided U.S. counterparts adhere to established trade rules.
