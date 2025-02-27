EU Pledges Swift Response to US Tariff Threat

The European Commission has declared its readiness to respond decisively to any unwarranted trade barriers from the United States. This statement follows President Donald Trump's indication that his administration would impose a 25% tariff on imports from the European Union.

A spokesperson for the Commission emphasized that the European Union would protect its businesses, workforce, and consumers from such tariffs, which they deem unjust. The EU aims to maintain a fair trading environment and warns against the use of tariffs to challenge legitimate policies.

Despite Trump's criticism of the EU's formation, the Commission pointed out the advantages the EU market offers U.S. industries, including profitable investments. The EU remains open to dialogue and cooperation, provided U.S. counterparts adhere to established trade rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)