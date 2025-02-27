Starmer Gathers European Leaders for Crucial Ukraine Talks Amid Trump's Peace Push
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to host leaders from Italy, Germany, Poland, and potentially Ukraine, to discuss Donald Trump's proposals for peace in Ukraine. The meeting, following Starmer's Washington talks with Trump, aims to ensure European unity and enhance defense commitments amidst evolving security challenges.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to host a pivotal meeting with European leaders, including those from Italy, Germany, and Poland, with the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy joining the discussions. This gathering aims to address Donald Trump's recent push for a peace deal in Ukraine, which has prompted a reevaluation of European security strategies.
Starmer's scheduled meeting follows his discussions with Trump in Washington, where he stressed the importance of heightened defense spending and collaborative efforts among European allies. French President Emmanuel Macron also engaged with Trump earlier, seeking to maintain European involvement in any potential ceasefire agreement with Russia.
Zelenskiy expressed intentions to attend the London summit, contingent upon a meeting with Trump in Washington. NATO representatives and various leaders from across Europe are expected to participate, underscoring a unified stance in support of Ukraine. However, Europe's security guarantee plans heavily rely on U.S. backing to effectively deter future Russian aggressions.
