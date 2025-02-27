Left Menu

Exchange of Hostages and Prisoners Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza

Hamas exchanged the bodies of four hostages with Israel for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, during a fragile ceasefire phase. Both sides fulfilled obligations under the truce, which ended 15 months of conflict. Talks on further hostage releases pose challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 27-02-2025 07:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 07:05 IST
Exchange of Hostages and Prisoners Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense exchange amid a fragile ceasefire, Hamas handed over the bodies of four hostages to the Red Cross early Thursday in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israel. This comes just days before the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is set to conclude.

The handovers were mediated by Egyptian intermediaries through an Israeli crossing. Large crowds gathered in the West Bank town of Beitunia to welcome the released prisoners, expressing jubilation amid the somber context. However, Israel had postponed the release of some detainees to protest alleged mistreatment of hostages by Hamas.

While the Red Cross oversaw the exchange, international concern looms over the looming expiration of the ceasefire and its implications for the ongoing conflict. The first phase involved the exchange of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners for the return of 33 hostages. Future negotiations are crucial for stabilizing the region as tensions continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

