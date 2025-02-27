Exchange of Hostages and Prisoners Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza

In a tense exchange amid a fragile ceasefire, Hamas handed over the bodies of four hostages to the Red Cross early Thursday in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israel. This comes just days before the first phase of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is set to conclude.

The handovers were mediated by Egyptian intermediaries through an Israeli crossing. Large crowds gathered in the West Bank town of Beitunia to welcome the released prisoners, expressing jubilation amid the somber context. However, Israel had postponed the release of some detainees to protest alleged mistreatment of hostages by Hamas.

While the Red Cross oversaw the exchange, international concern looms over the looming expiration of the ceasefire and its implications for the ongoing conflict. The first phase involved the exchange of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners for the return of 33 hostages. Future negotiations are crucial for stabilizing the region as tensions continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)