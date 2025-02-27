Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Ambitions Stir Controversy Amid Allegations

In a heated political landscape, speculation surrounds Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, potentially seeking a Rajya Sabha seat. Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged that such a move would not shield Kejriwal from legal troubles, suggesting his eventual imprisonment in Tihar jail.

The rumors gained traction when AAP nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sanjiv Arora for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, sparking questions about whether Kejriwal might fill the vacated position. BJP MP Anurag Thakur heightened tensions by labeling Kejriwal the 'kingpin' of a liquor scam and criticized his alleged 'backdoor' entry to Rajya Sabha.

Thakur further accused Kejriwal of controlling Punjab's government remotely, questioning the appropriateness of Kejriwal representing Punjab in the upper house. The unfolding controversy places Kejriwal and AAP under intense scrutiny, further drawing public and political attention to Delhi's unfolding political dynamics.

