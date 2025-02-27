Left Menu

Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Ambitions Stir Controversy Amid Allegations

As speculation mounts over Arvind Kejriwal's potential bid for a Rajya Sabha seat, Congress leader Udit Raj and BJP MP Anurag Thakur have voiced strong opposition. Thakur accused Kejriwal of orchestrating the liquor scam, while Raj suggested jail time for the AAP leader. The controversy continues to unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 09:49 IST
Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political landscape, speculation surrounds Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, potentially seeking a Rajya Sabha seat. Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged that such a move would not shield Kejriwal from legal troubles, suggesting his eventual imprisonment in Tihar jail.

The rumors gained traction when AAP nominated sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sanjiv Arora for the Ludhiana West assembly by-election, sparking questions about whether Kejriwal might fill the vacated position. BJP MP Anurag Thakur heightened tensions by labeling Kejriwal the 'kingpin' of a liquor scam and criticized his alleged 'backdoor' entry to Rajya Sabha.

Thakur further accused Kejriwal of controlling Punjab's government remotely, questioning the appropriateness of Kejriwal representing Punjab in the upper house. The unfolding controversy places Kejriwal and AAP under intense scrutiny, further drawing public and political attention to Delhi's unfolding political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

