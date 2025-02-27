NIT-Calicut Appointment Sparks Controversy with Godse Connection
In a controversial move, the Modi government has appointed Dr. Shaija A as the Dean of Planning and Development at NIT-Calicut, despite her alleged praise for Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The Congress has condemned the appointment, accusing the government of trying to glorify Godse.
Dr. Shaija's social media post, celebrating Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's Martyr's Day, has led to severe backlash from political and youth organizations, including DYFI, SFI, and the Youth Congress. Although granted anticipatory bail, the controversial remarks have fueled significant opposition to her new role.
The order, effective March 7, requires Dr. Shaija to collaborate with the outgoing dean, Dr. Priya Chandran, amidst ongoing protests. The initial term of her appointment is set for two years. The opposition's criticism highlights the growing tension over the interpretation of historical figures in India.
