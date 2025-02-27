Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Maha Kumbh Absence

The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi for not attending the Maha Kumbh festival, alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family only visits temples during elections to deceive voters. BJP leader Amit Malviya emphasized the BJP's commitment to Hindu traditions and urged the rejection of what he termed 'cheap politics' by the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:12 IST
BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Maha Kumbh Absence
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party has publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi for not attending the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. The party claims that the Nehru-Gandhi family's temple visits are strategically timed before elections, accusing them of deceiving the voters.

BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, asserted that organizing the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj demonstrated the BJP's commitment to Sanatan Dharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's respect for Hindu traditions.

With the Maha Kumbh labeled as the world's largest human gathering, the event saw participation from over 66 crore people, yet notable absences from the Gandhi family are stirring political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025