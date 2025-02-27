BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Maha Kumbh Absence
The BJP has criticized Rahul Gandhi for not attending the Maha Kumbh festival, alleging that the Nehru-Gandhi family only visits temples during elections to deceive voters. BJP leader Amit Malviya emphasized the BJP's commitment to Hindu traditions and urged the rejection of what he termed 'cheap politics' by the Congress.
The Bharatiya Janata Party has publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi for not attending the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. The party claims that the Nehru-Gandhi family's temple visits are strategically timed before elections, accusing them of deceiving the voters.
BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, asserted that organizing the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj demonstrated the BJP's commitment to Sanatan Dharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's respect for Hindu traditions.
With the Maha Kumbh labeled as the world's largest human gathering, the event saw participation from over 66 crore people, yet notable absences from the Gandhi family are stirring political discourse.
