BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Maha Kumbh Absence

The Bharatiya Janata Party has publicly criticized Rahul Gandhi for not attending the recently concluded Maha Kumbh. The party claims that the Nehru-Gandhi family's temple visits are strategically timed before elections, accusing them of deceiving the voters.

BJP's IT department head, Amit Malviya, asserted that organizing the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj demonstrated the BJP's commitment to Sanatan Dharma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's respect for Hindu traditions.

With the Maha Kumbh labeled as the world's largest human gathering, the event saw participation from over 66 crore people, yet notable absences from the Gandhi family are stirring political discourse.

