Trump, Starmer Discuss Future of Ukraine Peace Talks Amid European Concerns
President Donald Trump indicates advanced talks to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing a narrow window for resolution. Amid European allies' apprehension, Trump hosts UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who stresses that peace should not reward aggression. Concerns rise over U.S.-Russia relations and potential economic agreements.
President Donald Trump announced that discussions to resolve Russia's invasion of Ukraine are progressing well, highlighting a limited timeframe to finalize a deal. Trump conveyed these remarks during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, where Starmer emphasized the necessity of American leadership for maintaining peace in Ukraine post-war.
Despite progress, European allies express worry over Trump's perceived concessions to President Vladimir Putin. The U.S. held talks with Russia excluding European partners, further complicating transatlantic relations. Trump maintains confidence in Putin's commitment to peace if an agreement is reached, referencing their past interactions during the investigation into the 2016 election interference.
The White House rebuts claims of sidelining Europe, with Vice President JD Vance defending Trump's diplomatic efforts. The U.S. and Ukraine are set to sign an agreement granting access to critical minerals, despite security concerns raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both France and the UK vow potential peacekeeping support, contingent on U.S. backing.
