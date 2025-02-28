India and EU Forge Strategic Security Partnership

India and the European Union are gearing up to formalize a comprehensive security and defence partnership, as announced during high-level discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This ambitious collaboration seeks to promote a free Indo-Pacific region, in light of increasing geopolitical tensions.

The proposed alliance aims to address significant challenges including cross-border terrorism, maritime security threats, and cyber-attacks. Von der Leyen emphasized the importance of security as a core element of the new strategic partnership, aspiring to counter shared threats effectively.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with growing defence cooperation, highlighting joint military exercises and collaborations. The EU welcomed India's intent to join projects under the Permanent Structured Cooperation. This new development emphasizes a mutual commitment to international peace and security, focusing on counterterrorism and sustaining prosperity in the region.

