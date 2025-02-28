Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Assembly Budget Session Set to Begin

The National Conference and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir are preparing for the first assembly budget session in seven years. The session will address issues like Article 370's abrogation, with the National Conference leading the government. Tensions are high as various political resolutions and bills are tabled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:59 IST
The National Conference and Congress are gearing up for the first assembly budget session in Jammu and Kashmir in seven years, beginning on March 3. This session, with 22 sittings, will open with an address by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and is expected to feature heated discussions.

The session comes amid political tensions, with the Peoples Conference moving a resolution against the abrogation of Article 370. Previous sessions were disrupted, and the upcoming one could follow suit as parties navigate significant issues like statehood and legislative priorities.

National Conference chief whip Mubarak Gul and Congress chief whip Nizam-ud-Din Bhat have called for full party participation in strategy meetings. Omar Abdullah, overseeing his first budget as Chief Minister, faces a challenging session where party alliances and policy direction will be critically assessed.

