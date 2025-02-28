Delhi's New Leadership Pledges Reform Amidst Political Turbulence
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged to fulfill BJP's election promises despite financial issues from the previous AAP government. She criticized AAP leaders for past unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement. Gupta aims for transparency and development while ensuring safety from illegal immigration and addressing health infrastructural challenges.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, reassured residents on Friday that her administration remains steadfast in fulfilling all promises outlined in the BJP's election manifesto, despite inheriting financial challenges from the predecessor AAP government.
During the legislative assembly session, Gupta criticized the AAP, dubbing it a 'dharna party' that protests despite being ousted from power. She accused AAP of failing to honor their promises in Punjab and criticized their protest actions and alleged mismanagement of public health infrastructure.
Public Works Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh further supported Gupta's administration, vowing thorough investigations into fake ration card rackets and illegal immigration while criticizing AAP's previous liquor policies. The BJP's victory, after a 26-year hiatus, places the spotlight on Gupta and her team's commitment to developmental reforms in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- BJP
- Rekha Gupta
- AAP
- election
- manifesto
- promises
- health
- infrastructure
- immigration
ALSO READ
ICFAI Business School's Transformative Selection Process for MBA Admissions
Conflict Over Cabinet: BJP's Struggle to Honor Election Promises
ICC Ups Financial Stakes: Champions Trophy 2025 Promises Record Prize Pool
Security Concerns Rise as Car Attack Hits Munich Before Federal Election
India to Appoint New Chief Election Commissioner: Key Deliberations