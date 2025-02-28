Left Menu

Delhi's New Leadership Pledges Reform Amidst Political Turbulence

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta pledged to fulfill BJP's election promises despite financial issues from the previous AAP government. She criticized AAP leaders for past unfulfilled promises and alleged mismanagement. Gupta aims for transparency and development while ensuring safety from illegal immigration and addressing health infrastructural challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:19 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, reassured residents on Friday that her administration remains steadfast in fulfilling all promises outlined in the BJP's election manifesto, despite inheriting financial challenges from the predecessor AAP government.

During the legislative assembly session, Gupta criticized the AAP, dubbing it a 'dharna party' that protests despite being ousted from power. She accused AAP of failing to honor their promises in Punjab and criticized their protest actions and alleged mismanagement of public health infrastructure.

Public Works Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh further supported Gupta's administration, vowing thorough investigations into fake ration card rackets and illegal immigration while criticizing AAP's previous liquor policies. The BJP's victory, after a 26-year hiatus, places the spotlight on Gupta and her team's commitment to developmental reforms in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

