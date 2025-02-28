Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Over Peace Readiness

Amid tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's readiness for peace, insisting that the involvement of America in negotiations might be seen as advantageous by Kyiv.

Following a contentious meeting in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that Zelenskiy's approach disrespects the United States, arguing that peace should not be pursued with leverage as a motive.

Trump urged Zelenskiy to prioritize genuine peace efforts, indicating a willingness to resume discussions only if such conditions are met.

