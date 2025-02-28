Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Over Peace Readiness

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asserting he isn't ready for peace if America is involved. Trump alleges that Zelenskiy sees U.S. participation as advantageous in negotiations, which hinders peace efforts. Trump emphasized his hope for peace without any advantage, following their Oval Office meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:53 IST
Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Over Peace Readiness
  • Country:
  • United States

Amid tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's readiness for peace, insisting that the involvement of America in negotiations might be seen as advantageous by Kyiv.

Following a contentious meeting in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that Zelenskiy's approach disrespects the United States, arguing that peace should not be pursued with leverage as a motive.

Trump urged Zelenskiy to prioritize genuine peace efforts, indicating a willingness to resume discussions only if such conditions are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025