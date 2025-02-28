Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy Over Peace Readiness
U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, asserting he isn't ready for peace if America is involved. Trump alleges that Zelenskiy sees U.S. participation as advantageous in negotiations, which hinders peace efforts. Trump emphasized his hope for peace without any advantage, following their Oval Office meeting.
Amid tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's readiness for peace, insisting that the involvement of America in negotiations might be seen as advantageous by Kyiv.
Following a contentious meeting in the Oval Office, Trump claimed that Zelenskiy's approach disrespects the United States, arguing that peace should not be pursued with leverage as a motive.
Trump urged Zelenskiy to prioritize genuine peace efforts, indicating a willingness to resume discussions only if such conditions are met.
(With inputs from agencies.)
