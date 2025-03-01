Democrats Demand Answers on Health Agency Firings

In a move stirring political tensions, House Democrats are seeking explanations from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding the mass firings under his department's oversight. Hundreds of employees at vital health agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH were terminated, with concerns mounting over potential impacts on public health.

The inquiries come from senior Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. and Health Subcommittee top Democrat Diana DeGette, who have pressed for detailed disclosures on the number of layoffs and the vacancies left in response to Trump's government overhaul. Kennedy's commitment to 'radical transparency' and collaboration with Congress is now being tested.

This political scrutiny follows a recent federal court ruling deeming the Trump administration's directive that led to these dismissals as illegal. Pallone and DeGette emphasized the risk to Americans' health if these positions remain unfilled, warning that the decision's consequences could exacerbate disease outbreaks and slow medical research advancements.

