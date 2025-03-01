Left Menu

Democrats Demand Answers on Health Agency Firings

Democrats in the House demanded answers from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding the mass firings at key health agencies. They raised concerns about the impact on public health and demanded transparency. A court has ruled Trump's directives illegal, urging a reversal of the job cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 01:07 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:07 IST
Democrats Demand Answers on Health Agency Firings

In a move stirring political tensions, House Democrats are seeking explanations from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding the mass firings under his department's oversight. Hundreds of employees at vital health agencies like the CDC, FDA, and NIH were terminated, with concerns mounting over potential impacts on public health.

The inquiries come from senior Democrat Frank Pallone Jr. and Health Subcommittee top Democrat Diana DeGette, who have pressed for detailed disclosures on the number of layoffs and the vacancies left in response to Trump's government overhaul. Kennedy's commitment to 'radical transparency' and collaboration with Congress is now being tested.

This political scrutiny follows a recent federal court ruling deeming the Trump administration's directive that led to these dismissals as illegal. Pallone and DeGette emphasized the risk to Americans' health if these positions remain unfilled, warning that the decision's consequences could exacerbate disease outbreaks and slow medical research advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025