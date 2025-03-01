Ukrainian President Expresses Gratitude Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the American people following a diplomatic clash with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's pursuit of just and lasting peace, expressing gratitude to President Biden, Congress, and the American people for their support.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has extended his gratitude to the American populace in the aftermath of a diplomatic disagreement involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
In a statement made on platform X, Zelenskiy conveyed his thanks to President Biden, Congress, and the American citizens, acknowledging their unwavering support for Ukraine.
Emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to peace, Zelenskiy stated, 'Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that,' underscoring his nation's ongoing efforts towards stability.
