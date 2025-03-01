Europe's Call to Action Amidst Rising Tensions

Following a tense exchange between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called upon Europe to take decisive action. Barrot stresses that the aggression from Putin's Russia against Ukraine necessitates a robust European response.

Barrot made it clear that the time for diplomatic discussions has passed, highlighting the importance of moving beyond rhetoric to safeguard Europe's collective security. His comments come as Europe faces mounting pressure to address the ongoing conflict actively.

The minister's statement underscores the urgent need for European unity and proactive measures in the face of continued aggression, marking a pivotal moment for European foreign policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)