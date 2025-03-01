Global Repercussions of Zelenskiy-Trump White House Clash

The recent clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump during a White House meeting has reverberated internationally, prompting reactions from global leaders.

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the need for a lasting peace, while France's Emmanuel Macron reiterated support for Ukraine against Russian aggression. Similarly, Prime Minister Meloni of Italy called for a summit with allies to address ongoing challenges.

Other leaders, from Moldova to Poland, expressed solidarity with Ukraine. The incident highlights the critical role of global support in maintaining Ukraine's sovereignty amidst ongoing conflict with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)